Fire crews respond to smoke, flames coming from Albuquerque restaurant
Photo: Albuquerque Fire Rescue Twitter
Marian Camacho
May 20, 2019 08:57 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque firefighters responded to calls of smoke coming from a popular restaurant Monday morning.
Crews arrived on scene at the Macaroni Grill on Louisiana and I-40 just after 7:30 a.m. to find flames and smoke rising from the building.
Firefighters were able to ensure the building was clear and put out the fire.
Investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire.
Fire crews have searched the building and have declared an all clear. Crews attempting to find the source. Please avoid the Louisiana and I-40 area. @iafflocal244 pic.twitter.com/01B8YTEruJ— Albuquerque Fire (@abqfire) May 20, 2019
Credits
Marian Camacho
Updated: May 20, 2019 08:57 AM
Created: May 20, 2019 08:39 AM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved