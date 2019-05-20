Fire crews respond to smoke, flames coming from Albuquerque restaurant | KOB 4
Fire crews respond to smoke, flames coming from Albuquerque restaurant

Photo: Albuquerque Fire Rescue Twitter

Marian Camacho
May 20, 2019 08:57 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque firefighters responded to calls of smoke coming from a popular restaurant Monday morning.

Crews arrived on scene at the Macaroni Grill on Louisiana and I-40 just after 7:30 a.m. to find flames and smoke rising from the building.

Firefighters were able to ensure the building was clear and put out the fire.

Investigators are now working to determine what caused the fire.

Marian Camacho


Updated: May 20, 2019 08:57 AM
Created: May 20, 2019 08:39 AM

