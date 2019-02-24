Fire crews respond to three different fires

Then, near downtown, Albuquerque Fire Rescue responded to a different apartment fire on 14th Street. AFR says they had to use a ladder truck to break through the roof to get at the flames.

One person had to be treated by paramedics at the scene for smoke inhalation, but they did not have to go to the hospital.

Also, Bernalillo County Fire was called to a residential fire where their crews worked on a small fire at a two-story home in the South Valley on Raven Lane.

Crews were able to get the fire under control but there was major damage.

The fire marshall says now they're investigating the cause.