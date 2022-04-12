Fire danger, allergens kicking up as temps and winds rise Tuesday

Steve Stucker
Updated: April 12, 2022 10:47 AM
Created: April 12, 2022 07:13 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – If you are an allergy sufferer, be sure to stay indoors as much as possible today as winds and dry conditions will be kicking allergens and irritants from the state's wildfires.
Strong to damaging westerly wind gusts between 50 and 65 MPH will be common in the area Tuesday. The area is expected to face blowing dust and reduced visibility as a cold front blows through and ushers in cooler temperatures and some precipitation.
Wind advisories and warnings are posted throughout the state, as well as red flag warnings.
Steve Stucker has the full Tuesday morning forecast. Click the video above to view Steve's forecast.
