Fire danger still exists in winter

Eddie Garcia
January 25, 2019 06:04 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - A wildfire broke out in Ruidoso Monday, burning dozens of acres.

It was knocked down quickly by firefighters, but it is a reminder that fire danger still exists in the winter.

Similar to the spring, there are days during the winter with high wind. There has to be a combination of all sorts of hazards to create that fire danger - one of them being low humidity, which means days or even weeks without snow and rain.

On top of that dry storms and fronts can increase the wind speed, sometime days at a time and dry vegetation is already out there because shrubs and grasses are effectively freeze-dried.

The drought isn't going away anytime soon, and on top of that, rain and snow can be fleeting in our desert state.

Eddie Garcia


Updated: January 25, 2019 06:04 PM
Created: January 25, 2019 03:58 PM

