Fire departments warn about firework restrictions

In the city, people can't use:

Chasers and firecrackers

Aerial shell kits and reloadable tubes

Aerial spinners

Helicopters

Mines

Missile-types

People are allowed to light off fireworks within the city or county limits, except in certain areas.

"As long as they're not in a wooded area, Bosque, or any kind of hazard area. We'd like to keep it on a flat, paved surface," Martinez said.

If anyone is caught using illegal fireworks, the fine is $1,000 in Bernalillo County.

In Albuquerque, it's a $500 fine or 90 days in jail.

Officials with the Bernalillo County Fire Department also recommend designating a sober person to be in charge of lighting fireworks, and keeping a bucket of water nearby.