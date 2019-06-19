Fire departments warn about firework restrictions
Patrick Hayes
June 19, 2019 06:21 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — This year, there's no fireworks ban in Albuquerque or Bernalillo County, but the fire departments want people to be safe when celebrating.
"So fire of all, when you're out looking for fireworks make sure you're buying the right ones," said Marcelino Martinez with the Bernalillo County Fire Department. "It's just good to be aware of what they look like. They have caution signs on the ones you can buy and the ones that are illegal have warning signs."
Martinez said some of the bigger ones could cause serious injuries.
In the city, people can't use:
- Chasers and firecrackers
- Aerial shell kits and reloadable tubes
- Aerial spinners
- Helicopters
- Mines
- Missile-types
People are allowed to light off fireworks within the city or county limits, except in certain areas.
"As long as they're not in a wooded area, Bosque, or any kind of hazard area. We'd like to keep it on a flat, paved surface," Martinez said.
If anyone is caught using illegal fireworks, the fine is $1,000 in Bernalillo County.
In Albuquerque, it's a $500 fine or 90 days in jail.
Officials with the Bernalillo County Fire Department also recommend designating a sober person to be in charge of lighting fireworks, and keeping a bucket of water nearby.
Credits
Patrick Hayes
Updated: June 19, 2019 06:21 PM
Created: June 19, 2019 05:55 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved