Fire officials hold virtual meeting to update community on Medio Fire

Megan Abundis
Created: August 24, 2020 10:10 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Fire officials held a virtual community meeting Monday night to give an update on the Medio Fire burning near Santa Fe.

The fire is now at 2,700 acres and containment has increased from 5% to 18%. Fire officials said they hope to get more aircrafts in to help, like the DC-10.

When addressing smoke conditions, officials recommended that at-risk individuals wear the N-95 mask.

Multiple structure protection crews are ready to go if neighborhoods are threatened, but so far fire officials said no evacuations are necessary right now.

Firefighters have established a command post at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, which is where they held Monday's meeting.

For more fire updates, visit the Santa Fe National Forest’s Facebook page.


