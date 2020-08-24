Fire officials hold virtual meeting to update community on Medio Fire

Megan Abundis
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. —Fire officials held a virtual community meeting Monday night to give an update on the Medio Fire burning near Santa Fe.
The fire is now at 2,700 acres and containment has increased from 5% to 18%. Fire officials said they hope to get more aircrafts in to help, like the DC-10.
When addressing smoke conditions, officials recommended that at-risk individuals wear the N-95 mask.
Multiple structure protection crews are ready to go if neighborhoods are threatened, but so far fire officials said no evacuations are necessary right now.
Firefighters have established a command post at Buffalo Thunder Resort & Casino, which is where they held Monday's meeting.
