Fire officials push for safe holiday weekend

Joy Wang
May 22, 2019 10:21 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — After two wildfires in New Mexico just this week, New Mexico State Forestry officials are making sure people are thinking about wildfire prevention ahead of the holiday weekend. 

"We've had a lot of moisture this year, but there are still areas of the state that are experiencing some level of drought," said Wendy Mason with the State Forestry Division. "We still have to be cautious as well, when the winds pick up."

All it takes are the right conditions for a fire to grow out of control.

"More moisture means more fine fuels," Mason said. "Fine grasses that are growing, near grasslands, brush lands. All of that can dry out very quickly and even within an hour." 

She said to check the local town, city or county for any restrictions – and to make sure there's at least 30 feet of defensible space around a home. 

More information about New Mexico fire restrictions can be found here.

Joy Wang


Updated: May 22, 2019 10:21 PM
Created: May 22, 2019 07:30 PM

