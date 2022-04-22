Cerro Pelado Fire: Fire near Jemez Springs prompts evacuations

Location: Forest Road 10 and NM Highway 4, approximately 7 miles east of Jemez Springs

Evacuations: Sandoval County is evacuating the communities of Sierra Los Pinos and Los Griegos due to extremely windy, dry conditions and the Cerro Pelado Fire’s potential for growth. The evacuation point for residents in Jemez Springs is the Jemez Mountain Baptist Church located at 6 Riverview Ct, Jemez Springs, NM 87025. For any residents in this area that need to get their livestock to safety, they can be brought to Expo New Mexico at 300 San Pedro Dr. NE, Albuquerque, NM 87108.

Resources: Firefighters from the Jemez Ranger District and Sandoval County as well as local volunteer fire departments are on scene.

Fuels: The Cerro Pelado Fire is burning in ponderosa pine and mixed conifer. Conditions on the forest are extremely dry with high fire danger and abundantly available fuels.

Smoke: Smoke from the Cerro Pelado Fire is likely to be visible from NM Highway 4, US Route 550, Canon, Jemez Pueblo, Jemez Springs, Sierra Los Pinos, La Cueva and San Diego Canyon. Smoke-sensitive individuals and people with respiratory problems or heart disease are encouraged to take precautionary measures.

