Fire restrictions start in central New Mexico mountains | KOB 4
The Associated Press
July 01, 2019 11:27 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - The first fire restrictions of the year on national forest land in New Mexico now are in effect.

They started Monday on the Gallinas Mountains southeast of Albuquerque near Corona. That's in the Cibola National Forest's Mountainair Ranger District.

Forest officials say the abundant grass that grew as a result of a fairly wet winter has dried out and now is a wildfire risk.

Visitors won't be allowed to build campfires except within designated areas.

Smoking also is prohibited except in vehicles, enclosed buildings or developed recreation sites.

Anyone found guilty of violating fire restrictions can be fined up to $5,000 and spend up to six months in jail.

