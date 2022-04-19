Fire season arrives early in New Mexico

"And when strong wind blows when it's dry there's lots of oxygen for the fire to make use of," said Church.

In conditions like this, anytime there's a spark, a fire can start and the winds will just fan the flames. Fire danger will remain high for the next several days, but especially Friday.

Meanwhile, the state just got through a second La Niña in a row and could be headed for a third, so long-term relief doesn't appear likely anytime soon. Snowpack likely won't get up to average or above average this winter.

New Mexico is pretty much caught up in the middle of what's called a megadrought.

"It's basically a 1,200 year drought, the driest 20 year period over that last 1,200 years," Church said.

However, as far as this monsoon season goes statistically, there could be some good news.

"The one good thing to mention though is that we typically over the last 20 years or so during La Niña's have had relatively robust monsoon seasons, so we hope it's similar to last year's monsoon," said Church.

Last year, some areas broke all-time monsoon records. But as the state is head towards a potential third La Niña in a row, we could be looking at a similar scenario setting up this time next spring.