Fire victim's death prompts APD homicide investigation

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: February 10, 2022 01:20 PM
Created: February 10, 2022 01:15 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – The death of a 29-year-old woman has prompted an APD homicide investigation involving a Jan. 31 apartment fire.
Ashleigh Keeto, 29, died from her wounds, Feb. 7, at a burn center in Lubbock, Texas. Keeto was taken to the burn center after she and another victim were rescued from the fire.
No word on the status of the other victim or the cause of the fire. The investigation remains active and ongoing.
This is a developing story. Stay with KOB.com and KOB 4 Eyewitness News for more updates.
Copyright 2022 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company