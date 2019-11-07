Fired APD officer pleads no contest to battery charge

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Former Albuquerque Police Department officer John Hill pleaded no contest to a battery charge Thursday morning.
APD said that Hill had used excessive force on a handcuffed suspect in February. The police department released video of Hill shoving a suspect face-first into the wall.
The suspect was Jackson Howe, who was accused of trespassing and disorderly conduct at two local churches. Howe spent 78 days in jail after that arrest but the state failed to turn over evidence – so the judge dismissed the charges against Howe.
Hill was fired from the department after an Internal Affairs investigation and a review from the District Attorney's Office.
