Firefighter Combat Challenge comes to Albuquerque

Grace Reader
Updated: September 21, 2020 05:30 PM
Created: September 21, 2020 03:54 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Firefighters in the metro area will have their physical abilities put to the test this week for the Firefighter Combat Challenge.
The vigorous obstacle course features events like a tower climb, hose pull and victim rescue.
“Physical fitness saves lives in the fire industry, and with all first responders, and so what we find out is that by bringing this it gives firefighters one more avenue to look at physical fitness,” said Todd Shelton, operations manager for the Firefighter Combat Challenge.
Shelton said they’ve been doing the challenge for almost 30 years, but this year’s event will look a little different.
“Because of COVID, we can’t have large groups together,” he said. “We want to keep everybody safe. We came up with a protocol, a very strict protocol, that makes it where every time someone comes out on this course we’re, this course has been sterilized. “
First responders with Albuquerque Fire Rescue will give the obstacle course a go on Tuesday.
“We’re going to have our Fire Chief Paul Dow along with a couple of our other deputy chiefs and battalion chiefs setting the example of what it is to go through this wonderful course,” said Tom Ruiz, a spokesperson for AFR.
The course serves as a good reminder of the physicality it takes to be on the front lines.
