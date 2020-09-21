Firefighter Combat Challenge comes to Albuquerque

“Because of COVID, we can’t have large groups together,” he said. “We want to keep everybody safe. We came up with a protocol, a very strict protocol, that makes it where every time someone comes out on this course we’re, this course has been sterilized. “

First responders with Albuquerque Fire Rescue will give the obstacle course a go on Tuesday.

“We’re going to have our Fire Chief Paul Dow along with a couple of our other deputy chiefs and battalion chiefs setting the example of what it is to go through this wonderful course,” said Tom Ruiz, a spokesperson for AFR.

The course serves as a good reminder of the physicality it takes to be on the front lines.