Firefighter Combat Challenge comes to Albuquerque | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

Firefighter Combat Challenge comes to Albuquerque

Grace Reader
Updated: September 21, 2020 05:30 PM
Created: September 21, 2020 03:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Firefighters in the metro area will have their physical abilities put to the test this week for the Firefighter Combat Challenge.

The vigorous obstacle course features events like a tower climb, hose pull and victim rescue.

Advertisement

“Physical fitness saves lives in the fire industry, and with all first responders, and so what we find out is that by bringing this it gives firefighters one more avenue to look at physical fitness,” said Todd Shelton, operations manager for the Firefighter Combat Challenge.

Shelton said they’ve been doing the challenge for almost 30 years, but this year’s event will look a little different.

“Because of COVID, we can’t have large groups together,” he said. “We want to keep everybody safe. We came up with a protocol, a very strict protocol, that makes it where every time someone comes out on this course we’re, this course has been sterilized. “

First responders with Albuquerque Fire Rescue will give the obstacle course a go on Tuesday.

“We’re going to have our Fire Chief Paul Dow along with a couple of our other deputy chiefs and battalion chiefs setting the example of what it is to go through this wonderful course,” said Tom Ruiz, a spokesperson for AFR.

The course serves as a good reminder of the physicality it takes to be on the front lines.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Family says disabled son was unfairly turned away from BioPark Zoo for not wearing mask
Family says disabled son was unfairly turned away from BioPark Zoo for not wearing mask
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 106 additional COVID-19 cases
New Mexico reports 2 new deaths, 106 additional COVID-19 cases
Man accused of killing girlfriend with car to appear before judge
Man accused of killing girlfriend with car to appear before judge
Dr. Fauci praises Navajo Nation for handling of COVID-19
Dr. Fauci praises Navajo Nation for handling of COVID-19
Las Cruces police officer arrested for DWI after speeding
Las Cruces police officer arrested for DWI after speeding
Advertisement


Water trailers stolen from nonprofit organization that aids Navajo Nation
Water trailers stolen from nonprofit organization that aids Navajo Nation
Albuquerque city council passes small business relief grants, fails firearm-related bills
Albuquerque city council passes small business relief grants, fails firearm-related bills
Farmington parents protest governor's restrictions on in-person learning
Farmington parents protest governor's restrictions on in-person learning
New Mexico production company partners with A-list actor to raise awareness for the American Buffalo
New Mexico production company partners with A-list actor to raise awareness for the American Buffalo
Family says disabled son was unfairly turned away from BioPark Zoo for not wearing mask
Family says disabled son was unfairly turned away from BioPark Zoo for not wearing mask