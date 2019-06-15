Firefighters contain Bosque fire near ABQ BioPark
Patrick Hayes
June 15, 2019 06:57 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A fire started in the Bosque near the ABQ BioPark Friday night, according to the Albuquerque Fire Department.
Just before 11 p.m. flames began stretching along the bike path west of the ABQ BioPark Botanical Garden. Crews worked overnight to make sure the one-acre fire was 100% contained by the morning.
The bike path between Mountain and Central is still blocked off while crews continue to investigate.
The brush fire forced a couple exhibits at the ABQ BioPark to temporarily shut down.
"For the time being, the train on the north side isn't running because it runs under several of the trees," said Dr. Shelle Sanchez, director of cultural services for the City of Albuquerque. "Japanese Garden is closed and the Cottonwood Gallery is also closed."
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
