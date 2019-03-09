Firefighters continue working to contain Valencia County fire | KOB 4
Firefighters continue working to contain Valencia County fire

Christina Rodriguez
March 09, 2019 06:14 PM

VALENCIA COUNTY, N.M. — The Ironworks fire is now estimated at 139 acres. Full containment is not expected until at least Sunday. 

The Valencia County Fire Department says that evacuations have been lifted and Highway 47 is open.

At least two homes have been destroyed along with at least 7 buildings and 6 recreational vehicles.

The fire started on private land Thursday. The wind pushed the fire from the west side of the Rio Grande eastward, along Highway 47.

The cause is still under investigation. 

Updated: March 09, 2019 06:14 PM
Created: March 09, 2019 04:15 PM

