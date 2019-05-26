Firefighters rescue a dozen people from Rio Grande
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Rio Rancho Fire and Rescue team was there Saturday when a group of 45 people prepared to float down the Rio Grande.
Rio Rancho Fire Chief Paul Bearce said they decided to have their water rescue team ready "in anticipation that this could go bad."
"We're not out to spoil anybody's fun," Bearce said. "Certainly we had no authority to keep people out of the river – all we can do is give them the information and let them make the decisions themselves."
Some floaters were dragged underwater and some also got tangled in a downed tree.
"We ended up pulling out nine individuals that had gotten dumped in the water in our location, and then Corrales pulled out another three downstream," Bearce said. "My guess is they probably wouldn't want to do that again."
