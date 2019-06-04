Reported explosion injures 3 people in northwest Albuquerque | KOB 4
Reported explosion injures 3 people in northwest Albuquerque

Marian Camacho
June 04, 2019 02:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Albuquerque firefighters responded to a reported explosion in northwest Albuquerque Tuesday, near Ladera and Unser.

According to an Albuquerque Fire Rescue official, one person suffered critical injuries and two others suffered non-critical injuries.

Witnesses said the injured people were doing road repairs.

The official said investigators don't believe there was an actual explosion. They think there was a flair-up from an accelerant that was being used on the site. 

Marian Camacho


June 04, 2019
Created: June 04, 2019 12:02 PM

