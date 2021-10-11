Firefighters union won't endorse a candidate for Albuquerque mayor

The Albuquerque Area Firefighters Union said – based on a vote by members – they will not endorse any mayoral candidate this year.

This is a big change from the endorsement the union made last election. In a TV ad, they pointed to Tim Keller's promise to add 400 police officers to Albuquerque streets. Keller's goal was to get 1,200 officers on the Albuquerque police force. The city has offered plenty of incentives over the last four years, but APD is still hundreds short of the 1,200 officer goal.

Is that the reason the firefighters union voted not to endorse Keller this time around? That remains unclear. While the union confirmed the decision to not endorse a candidate, they would not explain the reason why.

In the meantime, APD last reported about 900 sworn officers as of last month. Police officials told city councilors last week the efforts continue to grow the force.

“It's an ongoing effort, It's a nonstop effort, and for police work in general it's not anything that is unique to APD,” said Roger Legendre APD special service's commander.

KOB 4 checked with the Albuquerque Police Officers' Association to see if/when they'll endorse a mayoral candidate this year.