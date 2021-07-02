Firework sales see uptick as state reopens

MORIARTY, N.M.-Firework vendors are seeing an increase in fireworks sales compared to last year, as the state reopens to 100%.

"We opened at 10 am, and we had people waiting for us to open. I think our first sale was a few minutes before 10 because there were already so many people ready. It's been a busy morning already,” said Jason Dickenson, manager at Moriarty TNT firework tent.