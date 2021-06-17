Fireworks and summer events return to Albuquerque

“We are excited to partner with the City of Albuquerque again this year to bring fireworks displays to people around the metro – including those in unincorporated parts of Bernalillo County,” said Bernalillo County Fire Department Deputy Chief Zach Lardy.

Tickets for the spectator event at Balloon Fiesta Park must be purchased in advance for $20 per vehicle. Gates open at 6:00 pm, and fireworks will launch at 9:15 pm.

Fireworks will also launch from the following locations at 9:15 pm:

Ladera Golf Course

North Domingo Baca Park

EXPO NM

Tom Tenorio Park (Bernalillo County)

Summerfest

The city also announced the return of Summerfest:

July 31 at North Domingo Park

August 7 in Nob Hill

August 14 at Ventana Ranch Community Park.

All event information can be found here.