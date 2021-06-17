Fireworks and summer events return to Albuquerque

Jamesha Begay
Updated: June 17, 2021 03:55 PM
Created: June 17, 2021 03:30 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Mayor Tim Keller announced Thursday the return of fireworks to Balloon Fiesta Park and other summer events.
Fireworks
“For Fourth of July this year, we are excited to offer events for different comfort levels – fireworks and picnicking at Balloon Fiesta Park for those who want to attend an event, and firework displays across the metro for those who would prefer to watch with friends and family from their own backyard,” said Keller.
Firework displays will also be scheduled in different areas to avoid congestion.
“We are excited to partner with the City of Albuquerque again this year to bring fireworks displays to people around the metro – including those in unincorporated parts of Bernalillo County,” said Bernalillo County Fire Department Deputy Chief Zach Lardy.
Tickets for the spectator event at Balloon Fiesta Park must be purchased in advance for $20 per vehicle. Gates open at 6:00 pm, and fireworks will launch at 9:15 pm.
Fireworks will also launch from the following locations at 9:15 pm:
Summerfest
The city also announced the return of Summerfest:
All event information can be found here.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company