Fireworks canceled in Durango for second year

“We had a lightning burst last week causing 19 fires. They were small and kind of in the same 10-minute storm that blew through,” said Doughty.

Farmington will still have fireworks displays on July 3 and certain fireworks are already being sold.

But fire officials want to make it clear those fireworks are not allowed in Durango.

“People can expect to be prosecuted if they get caught with those or if they certainly caused a fire with fireworks that they purchased in New Mexico," Doughty added.

Even though fireworks won't be a part of the plan this year, there will be other ways to celebrate the holiday.

The City of Durango will be putting on some fourth of July events this year like a concert, a picnic, and other events.