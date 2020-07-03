Fireworks vendors appear to be seeing surge in sales | KOB 4
Fireworks vendors appear to be seeing surge in sales

Brittany Costello
Updated: July 03, 2020 06:08 PM
Created: July 03, 2020 04:16 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Fireworks vendors were busy on the day before the 4th of July.

"People are definitely going for the package deal type items, the big package stuff because most of the packages once you get to the $55 items, you get a free item with it," said Jennifer Carbal who works at a tent for the Vast Vipers Swim Team. 

Due to major fireworks celebrations being canceled across the state, many people are planning on putting on their own show this year.

"I think the most important thing is for people to stay home and avoid large groups," said Guillermo Yanez. "We're going to do something in our back patio."

Bernalillo County Fire Lieutenant David Lujan said people should be aware of what type of fireworks are illegal.

"If a firework does not stay in its static location after lighting it, then its illegal," Lujan said. 

Anyone caught breaking the rules in Bernalillo County could be fined up to $1,000.

