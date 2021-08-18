ABQ mayor candidates to participate in virtual public forum tonight | KOB 4
ABQ mayor candidates to participate in virtual public forum tonight

Jonathan Fjeld
Updated: August 18, 2021 12:17 PM
Created: August 18, 2021 11:59 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – With ten weeks until the Nov. 2 election, the first ABQ mayoral forum will take place August 18 at 7 p.m. 

The forum will be hosted by the Near North Valley Coalition. Mayor Tim Keller, Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales and radio talk show host Eddy Aragon will participate in a one-hour session hosted by the coalition. 

The forum was originally scheduled to take place in-person but switched to being on Zoom with the increased spread of COVID-19.

To attend the virtual event, visit the Near North Valley Coalition website. 


