First Black state senator is progressive Air Force veteran

The Associated Press
Created: November 06, 2020 07:59 AM

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Tuesday's election is transforming the New Mexico Legislature to look more like the population it represents.

Residents on the outskirts of Albuquerque are choosing an African American senator for the first time in New Mexico's 108-year history as a state. Retired Air Force Captain Harold Pope Jr. says he didn't make his campaign about race, but he is proud to break the barrier. He says he hopes to be a role model for young people of color.

Pope is joined be two recently elected openly LGBT senators, bringing the total to four.

In the House, a majority of representatives will be women for the first time.


