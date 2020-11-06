First Black state senator is progressive Air Force veteran

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Tuesday's election is transforming the New Mexico Legislature to look more like the population it represents.

Residents on the outskirts of Albuquerque are choosing an African American senator for the first time in New Mexico's 108-year history as a state. Retired Air Force Captain Harold Pope Jr. says he didn't make his campaign about race, but he is proud to break the barrier. He says he hopes to be a role model for young people of color.