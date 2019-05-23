First cadets graduate from CNM's Law Enforcement Academy
Ryan Laughlin
May 23, 2019 05:05 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- A new program to get more police on the streets just graduated its first class.
Nineteen new cadets are on their way to becoming a part of the Albuquerque Police Department.
The new course at CNM gives prospective police officers another way to become a part of the law enforcement community.
Ashley Martinez Licon graduated at the top of the first CNM Law Enforcement Academy class.
“It's something that you just have in your heart, that is just like a driving a force that you just know that you're meant to do it,” she said.
Martinez Lincon, a proud Native American who was born and raised in New Mexico, says the problems facing Albuquerque don't deter her drive to serve.
APD Chief Michael Geier has been aggressively trying to fill vacancies within the department and says the new CNM program should help.
“It helps take a little bit of the burden off our academy, on trying to recruit 100 officers every year,” he said.
Now that the cadets have completed the 18-week class, they will have nine more weeks of training with APD before they can patrol the streets.
