First cadets graduate from CNM's Law Enforcement Academy

Ashley Martinez Licon graduated at the top of the first CNM Law Enforcement Academy class.

“It's something that you just have in your heart, that is just like a driving a force that you just know that you're meant to do it,” she said.

Martinez Lincon, a proud Native American who was born and raised in New Mexico, says the problems facing Albuquerque don't deter her drive to serve.

APD Chief Michael Geier has been aggressively trying to fill vacancies within the department and says the new CNM program should help.

“It helps take a little bit of the burden off our academy, on trying to recruit 100 officers every year,” he said.

Now that the cadets have completed the 18-week class, they will have nine more weeks of training with APD before they can patrol the streets.