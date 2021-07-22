First full day of testimony heard by jury in 2019 murder case

"How many times did Izaiah tell you that he hated Christian Mattock?” prosecutors asked Garcia during the trial.

“A lot,” he replied.

The defense team had time to pick apart the prosecutor’s case as well.

"Mr. Garcia told you he wasn't the one that shot Sean Markey, he told you that, he said it was somebody else, it was one of these other shooters, right?” asked the defense.

"Yes,” Marquez said.

The trial is expected to last through next week.