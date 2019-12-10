First-grade class pleads for the return of beloved chicken

First-grade teacher Michele Groth said delivering the news to her students was tough.

“We just told them that unfortunately I had some bad news what had happened over the weekend that somebody had gotten in there and so we went to check on the chickens and they helped me fix the chicken coop with zip ties,” Groth said.

Groth’s students put their handwriting lessons to the test by making missing chicken posters to hang around the school.

Despite Polka Dot’s disappearance, the students are trying to keep the other chickens cheerful.

They do, however, have a message for that chicken robber:

“Bring back our chicken!”