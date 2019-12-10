First-grade class pleads for the return of beloved chicken | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News
Advertisement

First-grade class pleads for the return of beloved chicken

Kassi Nelson
Created: December 10, 2019 06:25 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.— First-graders from Hodgin Elementary School are pleading for the return of their beloved chicken Polka Dot.

Students said the chicken was like family—having raised her since she was just a chick.

Advertisement

One student said she hopes KOB 4’s news coverage can help solve the mystery of Polka Dot’s disappearance.

“I hope that someone brings Polka Dot back unharmed,” Snowlily said.

First-grade teacher Michele Groth said delivering the news to her students was tough.

“We just told them that unfortunately I had some bad news what had happened over the weekend that somebody had gotten in there and so we went to check on the chickens and they helped me fix the chicken coop with zip ties,” Groth said.

Groth’s students put their handwriting lessons to the test by making missing chicken posters to hang around the school.

Despite Polka Dot’s disappearance, the students are trying to keep the other chickens cheerful.

They do, however, have a message for that chicken robber:

“Bring back our chicken!”


Copyright 2019 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Man charged with murder of 20-year-old in Santa Fe
Man charged with murder of 20-year-old in Santa Fe
City officials say ART bus memes help raise awareness
City officials say ART bus memes help raise awareness
Murder suspect had charges dropped in 2017 case
Murder suspect had charges dropped in 2017 case
Rio Rancho police investigate fatal crash on 528
Rio Rancho police investigate fatal crash on 528
First-grade class pleads for the return of beloved chicken
First-grade class pleads for the return of beloved chicken
Advertisement


APD cautions the use of local crime watch pages
APD cautions the use of local crime watch pages
Woman accidentally calls DA investigator to purchase walker
Woman accidentally calls DA investigator to purchase walker
Bassan, Benton win seats in city council run-off election
Bassan, Benton win seats in city council run-off election
City officials say ART bus memes help raise awareness
City officials say ART bus memes help raise awareness
Some residents scared after someone shoots cars, windows with BB gun
Some residents scared after someone shoots cars, windows with BB gun