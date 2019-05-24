First Hantavirus case of 2019 confirmed in New Mexico

Hantavirus is a severe respiratory illness that can be contracted by breathing in the virus through rodent droppings that are stirred up and put into the air as mist or dust.

It can also be contracted when people touch their eyes, nose, or mouth after having contact with droppings or urine containing the virus.

Early symptoms include fever, muscle aches, and possibly chills, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, abdominal pain and cough.

The DOH gives the following tips for best way to prevent contracting the virus:

Air out closed-up building and stored vehicles before entering.

Seal up homes, cabins and outbuildings so mice can't get in.

Trap mice until they're all gone.

Clean up nests and dropping using disinfectants.

Get rid of trash and junk piles.

Store livestock and pet foods in sealed metal containers to prevent mice access.

