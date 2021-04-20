First lady Jill Biden to visit Albuquerque health clinic

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden plans to visit an Albuquerque health care facility as part of a three-day, two-state visit to the U.S. Southwest this week.

The White House announced Tuesday that Biden will be accompanied by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham when she visits the First Choice Community Healthcare clinic in Albuquerque's South Valley on Wednesday afternoon.