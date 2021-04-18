First lady Jill Biden to visit Albuquerque, Navajo capitol | KOB 4

First lady Jill Biden to visit Albuquerque, Navajo capitol

First lady Jill Biden speaks at a virtual event with military families from around the world as part of the White House initiative to support military and veteran families in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. First lady Jill Biden speaks at a virtual event with military families from around the world as part of the White House initiative to support military and veteran families in the South Court Auditorium in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the White House Campus, Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in Washington. |  Photo: (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) | Photo: AP

The Associated Press
Created: April 18, 2021 09:41 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — First lady Jill Biden’s office announced Saturday that she will visit the U.S. Southwest in the coming week, with stops planned in New Mexico’s most populous city and the Navajo Nation’s capitol in Arizona.

The announcement said Biden will travel to Albuquerque on Wednesday and visit Window Rock, Arizona, on Thursday and Friday.

The announcement did not elaborate on the scheduled visit but said additional information will be forthcoming.


