First Lady visits clinic in South Valley

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- First Lady Dr. Jill Biden arrived in New Mexico Wednesday for a 3-day visit.
Biden made a stop at the First Choice Community Healthcare clinic in the South Valley. With Gov. Michelle Lujan by her side, Biden thanked New Mexicans for doing their part to fight against COVID-19.
This clinic was selected for Biden'ts visit because of its participation in the federal program to get shots in arms.
"I’ve had the shot. It doesn’t hurt, and I’m really scared of those," Biden told a person who was receiving a Moderna vaccine.
Clinic staff and patients were happy to see the First Lady. They cheered as she entered and exited her motorcade.
The first lady will continue her tour Thursday when she visits the Navajo Nation.
