First look: City invests $85M in Sunport renovations

It will also force some current businesses to relocate, and officials say that's the point.

"It predates Sept. 11 having a large restaurant outside security doesn't really make sense," said Keller.

Developers are planning to use the old TSA area to make more room for restaurants, businesses, and even some bars. There will be a lot more seating for passengers, and even a spot for live music.

Frequent Sunport flyers say they're optimistic about all the planned changes, but hope the terminal doesn't lose its iconic southwestern style.

"I don't think it should be like other airports,” said Jonathan Montoya, Sunport passenger. "I think Albuquerque should have a different airport, but also make it feel like home."

Developers are still in the design process. Construction could start next fall and will take at least 3 years to complete.

Airport leaders say the $85 million project will be completely paid for by airport revenue – no tax dollars needed.