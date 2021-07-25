First-of-its-kind program invests in Black businesses and nonprofits

It's not just businesses that already have an economic footprint that are part of this initiative.

“To jumpstart to sustainability in the community, this fund plays an important role. And in making this money available to you know within our community, we will be able then to help bridge that access uh for the future and I think that's an important and valuable role that this fund is going to play,” said Jim Harvey, with the Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice.

The system hasn't always been fair, access to grants are limited, but now Black businesses and nonprofits should have a seat at the table.

“Our business presence, and our nonprofit presence is much larger than 2.9% of the population,” Harvey said.

Thanks to this fund, they will have more access to the resources.

“We have a responsibility to our community. We have a responsibility to make sure our economy is also working like it should,” Freeman said.