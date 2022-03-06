First responders, community honor fallen firefighter killed in deadly I-25 crash

The procession started in Albuquerque and went up I-25, where multiple agencies honored Lovato with lights and sirens. Albuquerque Fire and Rescue, APD, state police, the Las Vegas Fire Department and more were all a part of the procession. But not everyone was on the interstate, KOB 4 joined a fire crew on the Jefferson overpass as Lovato made his way home

Just after 11:30 p.m. firefighters saluted as the procession passed on its way up to Las Vegas, New Mexico-- where Lovato served as a firefighter since he was just 18 years old. Lovato retired in 2006 with the title of engineer.