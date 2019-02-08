First responders face off for Brawl on the Bosque
Christina Rodriguez
February 08, 2019 10:33 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Cops and firefighters from across the state weighed in Thursday as they prepare for the annual Brawl on the Bosque.
The first responders will be boxing each other at Isleta Casino on Saturday, Feb. 9. There are 12 fights on the card.
All money raised from the event will be donated to Ten-82, a nonprofit helping first responders in need.
Ten-82 has donated more than $300,000 to first responders across New Mexico.
Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and the first fight will begin at 7:00 p.m.
Tickets are still available online or at the Isleta Casino Box Office. Attendees must be 18 or older.
