First responders go above and beyond to help rebuild family's home following house fire | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

First responders go above and beyond to help rebuild family's home following house fire

Brittany Costello
Updated: June 25, 2021 06:23 PM
Created: June 25, 2021 04:54 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A police officer and the Albuquerque Fire Rescue Random Acts Organization rallied the troops to help an elderly couple who lost their home in a fire.

“They didn’t have any place to go and they didn’t have any way to rebuild their home,” said Hence Williams, an officer with the Albuquerque Police Department.

It all started with an electrical fire back in November.

“All the smoke was what was so bad, the smoke, the whole house,” Ina Bell said, who lived in the home.

The home was in rough condition even before the fire. There was dirt on the floors and there had been no running water for years.

“This was a significant project, everything was not up to code,” said Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Jake Gray.

Working together, they recruited other firefighters, police officers, those with plumbing or electrical experience, the Red Cross, and the Special Work Assignment Team, a vvolunteer crew with Habitat for Humanity. They even raised money and collected donated supplies.

Seven months later – it's a brand new home.

“Thank you thank you thank you, I just can't believe it,” Ina said.

Watch the video above for the home reveal.


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Chauvin gets 22 1/2 years in prison for George Floyd's death
In this image taken from video, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin addresses the court as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides over Chauvin's sentencing, Friday, June 25, 2021, at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis. Chauvin faces decades in prison for the May 2020 death of George Floyd. (Court TV via AP, Pool)
All lanes reopened overnight following double fatal crash in South Valley
All lanes reopened overnight following double fatal crash in South Valley
Study: New Mexico ranked second kindest state in the country
Study: New Mexico ranked second kindest state in the country
New Mexico pushing child vaccinations as Delta variant begins to spread in the state
New Mexico pushing child vaccinations as Delta variant begins to spread in the state
Pedestrian killed in crash in Albuquerque
Pedestrian killed in crash in Albuquerque