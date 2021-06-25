First responders go above and beyond to help rebuild family's home following house fire

The home was in rough condition even before the fire. There was dirt on the floors and there had been no running water for years.

“This was a significant project, everything was not up to code,” said Albuquerque Fire Rescue Lt. Jake Gray.

Working together, they recruited other firefighters, police officers, those with plumbing or electrical experience, the Red Cross, and the Special Work Assignment Team, a vvolunteer crew with Habitat for Humanity. They even raised money and collected donated supplies.

Seven months later – it's a brand new home.

“Thank you thank you thank you, I just can't believe it,” Ina said.

