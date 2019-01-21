First responders prep for Brawl on the Bosque
Megan Abundis
January 21, 2019 07:55 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Whether you’re with the state's firefighters or the boys in blue, they want you to be involved with their charity. Brawl on the Bosque is a boxing event on Feb. 9 at Isleta Casino.
The ticket sales will go to support first responder families in need.
The fundraising event will pit New Mexico's law enforcement officers against firefighters and paramedics.
Lt. Erica Gutierrez with the Metropolitan Detention Center says they’ve been training for the past several months.
“These are everyday first responders, heroes, corrections that put their life on the line,” Lt. Gutierrez said.
While they may call each other family 364 days, Feb. 9 is not one of them.
“So much rage, it’s going to be so fun and exciting,” she said.
The event will be held at Isleta Casino with a total of 12 fights on the card. The money raised from ticket sales will go to ‘Ten-82,' a nonprofit created more than a decade ago. Their mission is to provide assistance to first responders who are in crisis or trauma.
To date they’ve distributed $300,000 to public servants throughout the state.
Here are the details on the event:
- The New Mexico Athletic commission will sanction the event.
- Beer and food will be available.
- It is an 18 and over event.
- 2,700 tickets are availalble and organizers expect to sell out.
Tickets start at $25. They can be purchased by clicking here.
Credits
Megan Abundis
Created: January 21, 2019 07:55 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved