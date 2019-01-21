First responders prep for Brawl on the Bosque

Lt. Erica Gutierrez with the Metropolitan Detention Center says they’ve been training for the past several months.

“These are everyday first responders, heroes, corrections that put their life on the line,” Lt. Gutierrez said.

While they may call each other family 364 days, Feb. 9 is not one of them.

“So much rage, it’s going to be so fun and exciting,” she said.

The event will be held at Isleta Casino with a total of 12 fights on the card. The money raised from ticket sales will go to ‘Ten-82,' a nonprofit created more than a decade ago. Their mission is to provide assistance to first responders who are in crisis or trauma.

To date they’ve distributed $300,000 to public servants throughout the state.

Here are the details on the event:

The New Mexico Athletic commission will sanction the event.

Beer and food will be available.

It is an 18 and over event.

2,700 tickets are availalble and organizers expect to sell out.

Tickets start at $25. They can be purchased by clicking here.