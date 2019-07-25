First responders reaching out to community in hopes of solving crime problem | KOB 4
First responders reaching out to community in hopes of solving crime problem

Joy Wang
July 25, 2019 10:14 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.- Days after a man was found dead at Wilson Park, first responders met with people who live in the area to talk about the crime problem.

“Within 72 hours, representatives from APD, family community services and Albuquerque Fire Rescue, we come out as a group, not as firefighters, police officers or counselors.,” said Albuquerque Fire Rescue Capt. Martin Salazar. “We come out here to try and get the community back on track.”

The group asked questions and gathered information from residents Thursday night.

Right now, they are focused on southeast Albuquerque.

However, they hope to expand their outreach to other parts of the city in the future.

“If we can get it down and get things and start curbing some of the issues ahead of time, that we learned from here and other parts of the city, we can actually eliminate some of these as a whole just by doing that,” Salazar said.

The group has been working together for six months. So far, they have held about 20 meetings.

