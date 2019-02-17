First responders rescue hiker in the foothills | KOB 4
First responders rescue hiker in the foothills

Megan Abundis
February 17, 2019

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. - Rescue officials say a hiker slipped and fell on the Embudo Canyon Trail. The man was injured and couldn't get out. 

It turned into about a 3-hour rescue with highly trained teams from Albuquerque Fire Rescue (AFR), Bernalillo County Fire Department's Air Rescue Task Force, and the Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council.

Around 11:45 a.m. a 911 call came in that a man fell while hiking in the foothills. Within a half hour, AFR was able to get to him first.

"Got to the patient, stabilized him, assessed his injuries, treated some of his injuries," said Lt. Tom Ruiz of the Albuquerque Fire Department.

Rescuers say he had injuries to his lower body as well as his torso. The injuries were severe enough for them to call for more help.

Dozens of hikers from the Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council helped answer the call.

"There are tons of ledges and small flat spots and slippery slopes," said Zach Kline of the Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council. They determined the best way to get the hiker out was with a helicopter. 

"They lowered a basket to the patient, he was loaded up into the basket, secured, and then a cable was lowered down to him and was hoisted up into the helicopter," Ruiz said. 

The man was taken to UNM Hospital for treatment.

Technical rescuers always say to hike with food, water and tell someone where you are going. 

Megan Abundis


Updated: February 17, 2019
Created: February 17, 2019

