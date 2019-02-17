First responders rescue hiker in the foothills

"Got to the patient, stabilized him, assessed his injuries, treated some of his injuries," said Lt. Tom Ruiz of the Albuquerque Fire Department.

Rescuers say he had injuries to his lower body as well as his torso. The injuries were severe enough for them to call for more help.

Dozens of hikers from the Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council helped answer the call.

"There are tons of ledges and small flat spots and slippery slopes," said Zach Kline of the Albuquerque Mountain Rescue Council. They determined the best way to get the hiker out was with a helicopter.

"They lowered a basket to the patient, he was loaded up into the basket, secured, and then a cable was lowered down to him and was hoisted up into the helicopter," Ruiz said.

The man was taken to UNM Hospital for treatment.

Technical rescuers always say to hike with food, water and tell someone where you are going.