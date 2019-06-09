First responders rescue two people from the Rio Grande
Christina Rodriguez
June 09, 2019 05:32 PM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque Fire Rescue units and the Albuquerque Police Department worked together to save a man and a woman from the Rio Grande Sunday afternoon.
AFR spokesperson Brian Barnes said the rescue units responded to the Rio Grande near 8th Street and Bridge where the two people were stuck.
Their inflatable raft had gotten punctured by tree branches and the pair had climbed into the tree to await rescue.
The two were safely transported to the shore via an APD Open Space Air Boat.
"This is a good reminder of the dangers of personal flotation devices in the river," Barnes said.
There were no injuries.
Credits
Christina Rodriguez
Updated: June 09, 2019 05:32 PM
Created: June 09, 2019 04:35 PM
Copyright 2019 KOB-TV LLC, a Hubbard Broadcasting Company. All rights reserved