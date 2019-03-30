First responders wait for ambulance, decide to transport patient in fire engine instead

“We had a higher than normal call volume yesterday,” said Marcelino Martinez, the Bernalillo County Fire Department Public Information Officer.

Martinez said that first responders usually fan out and tackle the city as a team — including the Bernalillo County Fire Department, Albuquerque Fire Rescue and their contracted service Albuquerque Ambulance Services.

Dispatch calls on Thursday show that those first responders seemed to spend precious moments figuring out if and when an ambulance could respond. That's when one Bernalillo County fire engine was forced to make a tough call.

Instead of an ambulance, a fire truck transported the patient.

The expertise of those first responders isn't in question, but the level of care is different.

“There's a big difference,” said Martinez. “But we ended up transporting yesterday because it was thought, by the officer, that they needed to get going.”

KOB asked if it is normal for resources to be stretched thin throughout the city.

“No,” said Martinez. “They staff what they need to staff, and we staff like always.”

Albuquerque Ambulance Services, the contracted company, sent KOB statement:

“Albuquerque Ambulance Services is committed to ensuring timely access to care for those we serve. We respond quickly and, in this situation, would have arrived within the contractual standard for response times,” said Chief Scott Kasper, Albuquerque Ambulance Services."

The contract is good through June of 2019. In the valley, where the non-life threatening call came from Thursday, AAS was allowed 23 minutes to arrive.

“In situations where we have to make a split decision, it’s going to go to the officer and he makes the right decision,” said Marinez.

BCFD said what happened was an extremely rare incident. Officials there don't believe there are any staffing or contracted service problems.