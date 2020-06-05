First responders use 'sound bath' meditations to ease stress | KOB 4
Advertisement

First responders use 'sound bath' meditations to ease stress

Casey Torres
Updated: June 05, 2020 12:49 PM
Created: June 05, 2020 12:46 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Lotus Sound Bath on Montgomery has been open for six months. Their “sound baths” are a way to meditate —and it doesn’t require actual water.

"A wash of vibrations. A wash of sound. And really for healing the body,” said Douglas Cardwell, the sound bath practitioner.

Advertisement

He uses gongs and crystal bowls to bring out good vibes not even the pandemic could stop.

"Ironically, the timing for people for what they need is wonderful for us to give this treatment. This gift,” he said.

Douglas said many people have been walking in. Since it’s contact-free meditation while a person lays down several feet away, they have been able to stay open amid COVID-19.

People can relax for at least 45 minutes to one hour.

"What I get from other people in feedback is it lasts for a long time like a massage,” he said. “They’re vibrating inside, so that's starting to heal, that's starting to get things moving in their body that you don't get in a regular day.”

Douglas said word of mouth brought in several first responders a few weeks after the pandemic started.

“The extra work that they've been doing is so taxing on the mind. It's taxing on the body. And it's taxing on the spirit,” he said.

He said they are returning customers as well.

Cardwell offers house visits and virtual meditation sessions.

You can call (505) 393-9746 or email info@lotussoundbath.com to schedule an appointment.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook
Advertisement

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video


Advertisement

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police investigate shooting at funeral home
Albuquerque police investigate shooting at funeral home
APD asking for help identifying woman who is believed to be victim of violent crime
APD asking for help identifying woman who is believed to be victim of violent crime
Nurse on front lines of COVID-19 fight on the Navajo Nation dies
Nurse on front lines of COVID-19 fight on the Navajo Nation dies
Police involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque
Police involved in shooting in NE Albuquerque
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat
Advertisement


In anticipation of demonstrations, APD shuts down streets downtown
In anticipation of demonstrations, APD shuts down streets downtown
Albuquerque police investigate shooting at funeral home
Albuquerque police investigate shooting at funeral home
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat
New Mexico officials issue warning ahead of near record heat
Calls to support local black-owned businesses continue in Albuquerque
Calls to support local black-owned businesses continue in Albuquerque
New Mexico official inks leases for Western Spirit wind farm
New Mexico official inks leases for Western Spirit wind farm