First responders use 'sound bath' meditations to ease stress

Douglas said many people have been walking in. Since it’s contact-free meditation while a person lays down several feet away, they have been able to stay open amid COVID-19.

People can relax for at least 45 minutes to one hour.

"What I get from other people in feedback is it lasts for a long time like a massage,” he said. “They’re vibrating inside, so that's starting to heal, that's starting to get things moving in their body that you don't get in a regular day.”

Douglas said word of mouth brought in several first responders a few weeks after the pandemic started.

“The extra work that they've been doing is so taxing on the mind. It's taxing on the body. And it's taxing on the spirit,” he said.

He said they are returning customers as well.

Cardwell offers house visits and virtual meditation sessions.

You can call (505) 393-9746 or email info@lotussoundbath.com to schedule an appointment.