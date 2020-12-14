First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first two shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in New Mexico, according to state spokesperson Matt Nerzig.
One shipment is at a Department of Health warehouse and another is at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe. Frontline workers at Christus St. Vincent will be the first to receive the vaccine shot Monday. The hospital, which is one of 145 hospitals across the country receiving vaccines today, now has 975 doses.
CDC officials will be present to inspect the vaccines before New Mexico Department of Health officials begin administering the vaccines. The inspection process is expected to take about an hour, said hospital spokesperson Arturo Delgado.
As more vaccine shipments come to New Mexico, state officials will update who will receive them next. The next shipment is also expected to go to health care workers, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.
