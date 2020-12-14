First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first two shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in New Mexico, according to state spokesperson Matt Nerzig.

One shipment is at a Department of Health warehouse and another is at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe. Frontline workers at Christus St. Vincent will be the first to receive the vaccine shot Monday. The hospital, which is one of 145 hospitals across the country receiving vaccines today, now has 975 doses.