First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in New Mexico | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in New Mexico

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: December 14, 2020 12:29 PM
Created: December 14, 2020 10:04 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The first two shipments of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine have arrived in New Mexico, according to state spokesperson Matt Nerzig.

One shipment is at a Department of Health warehouse and another is at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center in Santa Fe. Frontline workers at Christus St. Vincent will be the first to receive the vaccine shot Monday. The hospital, which is one of 145 hospitals across the country receiving vaccines today, now has 975 doses. 

CDC officials will be present to inspect the vaccines before New Mexico Department of Health officials begin administering the vaccines. The inspection process is expected to take about an hour, said hospital spokesperson Arturo Delgado. 

As more vaccine shipments come to New Mexico, state officials will update who will receive them next. The next shipment is also expected to go to health care workers, and residents and staff at long-term care facilities. 

This is a developing story. Stay with KOB Eyewitness News 4 and KOB.com for updates.


Copyright 2020 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Comment on Facebook

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in New Mexico
First shipments of COVID-19 vaccine arrive in New Mexico
What to expect when COVID-19 vaccines arrive in New Mexico
What to expect when COVID-19 vaccines arrive in New Mexico
Education advocates push for early teacher vaccinations
Education advocates push for early teacher vaccinations
Albuquerque restaurant stops accepting cash after multiple robberies
Albuquerque restaurant stops accepting cash after multiple robberies
New Mexico art community struggles amid pandemic
New Mexico art community struggles amid pandemic