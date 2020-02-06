Fit February: Tokyo Disco at F45 | KOB 4
Fit February: Tokyo Disco at F45

Colton Shone
Updated: February 06, 2020 07:29 AM
Created: February 06, 2020 06:32 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — It's a month into New Year's resolutions – about the time people start to fall off the wagon. Throughout the rest of February, Colton Shone will be highlighting some new workouts out there to help people stick with it. 

First off, we have F45. It's a new gym that opened up just a couple of weeks ago. Their 45-minute workouts have a different theme everyday... from Tokyo Disco Tuesday to Miami Nights Friday. Their grand opening will be on Feb. 8. 

Watch the video above to learn more about F45. 


