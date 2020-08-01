Fitness studios given the green light to teach classes at 25% capacity

Kai Porter
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M.—For the first time in four and a half months, fitness classes were given the green light to operate at 25% capacity.
"A lot of emotions, but overwhelmingly positive ones,” said Monica Coshenet, owner of Body Language Barre Studio.
Coshenet said they’re taking all of the necessary precautions to keep people safe. That means requiring masks, social distancing and sanitizing after every class.
"We’re using a cleaning agent that's been recommended that will pretty much kill anything that this planet is throwing at us,” she said. “They do a spray and a wipe. Instructors are doing a spray and a wipe. Any mutual surface like bathroom knobs or whatnot are also going to be getting wiped down. They won't even have to open their door when they come to leave or enter the studio.”
Coshenet was previously interviewed by KOB 4 two months ago and said she was frustrated that gyms were allowed to reopen at 50% capacity, but fitness class studios had to remain closed.
"At the beginning it wasn't that bad. I'm like, 'June 1, definitely open.' You interviewed me. We know June 1 didn't happen. July, we're doing it in July. No, and so this whole last month of July I was like, I don't know. If she doesn't say something soon I might have to pick something else to do with the rest of my life because it was starting to feel really heavy,” she said.
On Thursday, the governor did not specifically mention allowing fitness classes to resume during her press conference.
"I also think that her making some sort of statement during Thursday’s conference would have been really helpful because unless we dug deep into the orders, like literally read them word by word, there was no obvious sign or not obvious sign that we were allowed to open,” Coshenet said.
Regardless, Cochenet said she’s happy to get back to doing what she loves.
"We're just happy and appreciative to our clients, to family, friends, anybody that's even just been cheering us on from the sidelines. It means a ton,” she said.
