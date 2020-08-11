Five problem properties demolished in Albuquerque

"There'd be upwards to 15 to 20 people having parked up there, and they'd go chase them off. They'd venture, they'd come back. It got to a situation where it was just unbearable," Ken said.

Around two years ago, they got their city councilor to look at the problem, and on Tuesday the city showed off the lot where the house once stood.

"That's the most beautiful empty lot we've ever - but we're still in the habit of still looking out there and I said, 'oh we don't have to do this anymore.' It's gone. Nobody is going to mess around there anymore," Sandra said.

The city said the property was one of four houses - and one commercial property - that went through the lengthy process to be demolished. Collectively, the mayor said APD had to respond to the properties 321 times. There were also nearly 24 calls to the fire department.

"To put it in perspective. You know, just doing five properties this summer is five times more than we did for like the past five years before this administration came to office," Keller said.

Ken and Sandra say they felt like it took a long time to get the property demolished, but after hearing how many other neighborhoods are in a similar position, they feel blessed.

"I think we feel lucky that we got it done as soon as - I mean - it could've been a lot worse," Sandra said.

The Planning Department says there are around 250 other properties that are on their radar. Their goal is to get the owners to fix them up - but if - not Keller said he feels it should be around an 18-month process to get to demolition.