Five West Nile virus cases identified in New Mexico

Jonathan Fjeld
Created: September 17, 2021 01:12 PM
SANTA FE, N.M. – The New Mexico Department of Health on Friday reported five West Nile virus infection cases were identified.
The cases were in residents of Bernalillo, Doña Ana and Taos County. No West Nile virus deaths have been reported.
Bernalillo County reported its first West Nile virus case in mid-August.
According to infectious disease experts, even a bottle cap of water can allow mosquitoes to lay hundreds of eggs.
