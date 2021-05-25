Flags ordered at half-staff for Artesia officer killed in crash

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 25, 2021 07:24 AM
Created: May 25, 2021 07:06 AM
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered all flags to half-staff in mourning for Cpl. Tom Frazier of the Artesia Police Department, who was killed in a crash while on duty last Friday.
Frazier had a decorated 16-year career as a law enforcement officer. He also served on firefighting and rescue squads, and was the chief of the Sun Country Volunteer Fire Department.
“My prayers are with the family, friends and Artesia Police Department colleagues of Detective Frazier,” Lujan Grisham said. “While we are still learning the details, the incident is a tragic reminder of roadway dangers, and a reminder that we must recognize and appreciate the public service of the first responders all across our state working to keep our families and communities safe.”
Flags are to be flown at half-staff from Tuesday, May 25, through sundown Thursday, May 27.
Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company