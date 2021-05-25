Flags ordered at half-staff for Artesia officer killed in crash | KOB 4
VIDEO REPLAY > KOB 4 Eyewitness News

Flags ordered at half-staff for Artesia officer killed in crash

Flags ordered at half-staff for Artesia officer killed in crash

Christina Rodriguez
Updated: May 25, 2021 07:24 AM
Created: May 25, 2021 07:06 AM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered all flags to half-staff in mourning for Cpl. Tom Frazier of the Artesia Police Department, who was killed in a crash while on duty last Friday.

Frazier had a decorated 16-year career as a law enforcement officer. He also served on firefighting and rescue squads, and was the chief of the Sun Country Volunteer Fire Department.

“My prayers are with the family, friends and Artesia Police Department colleagues of Detective Frazier,” Lujan Grisham said. “While we are still learning the details, the incident is a tragic reminder of roadway dangers, and a reminder that we must recognize and appreciate the public service of the first responders all across our state working to keep our families and communities safe.”

Flags are to be flown at half-staff from Tuesday, May 25, through sundown Thursday, May 27.

MORE:


Copyright 2021 - KOB-TV LLC, A Hubbard Broadcasting Company

Share 4 - News Tips - Photos - Videos
Share a News Tip, Story Idea, Photo, Video

Most Read Stories

Albuquerque police arrest man for allegedly murdering his wife
Albuquerque police arrest man for allegedly murdering his wife
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 366 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico reports 1 new death, 366 additional COVID-19 cases over three-day period
New Mexico woman says she received unemployment debit card, never applied for benefits
New Mexico woman says she received unemployment debit card, never applied for benefits
BCSO asks for public's help finding second driver involved in crash that killed South Valley priest
BCSO asks for public's help finding second driver involved in crash that killed South Valley priest
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle near Albuquerque fairgrounds
Pedestrian killed after being struck by vehicle near Albuquerque fairgrounds