Flags ordered at half-staff for Artesia officer killed in crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham ordered all flags to half-staff in mourning for Cpl. Tom Frazier of the Artesia Police Department, who was killed in a crash while on duty last Friday.

Frazier had a decorated 16-year career as a law enforcement officer. He also served on firefighting and rescue squads, and was the chief of the Sun Country Volunteer Fire Department.