Flags ordered at half-staff for fallen New Mexico soldier

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of a New Mexico soldier who was killed in eastern Afghanistan.

The U.S. Department of Defense identified Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez of Las Cruces as one of two servicemen who died during a combat operation earlier this month. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.