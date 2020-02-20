Flags ordered at half-staff for fallen New Mexico soldier | KOB 4
Flags ordered at half-staff for fallen New Mexico soldier

The Associated Press
Updated: February 20, 2020 06:27 AM
Created: February 20, 2020 06:19 AM

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham has ordered flags to fly at half-staff in honor of a New Mexico soldier who was killed in eastern Afghanistan.

The U.S. Department of Defense identified Sgt. 1st Class Antonio Rey Rodriguez of Las Cruces as one of two servicemen who died during a combat operation earlier this month. He was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Eglin Air Force Base in Florida.

“Our entire state grieves the loss of this young New Mexican who, at age 28, had already distinguished himself as a soldier through 10 deployments in support of Operation Freedom’s Sentinel in Afghanistan,” the governor said Wednesday. “My prayers remain with his wife, his parents and all who loved him. His service to our country will be remembered.”

A rosary will be held at Thursday evening at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Heart of Mary in Las Cruces. The funeral Mass will be Friday at noon. Interment will follow at Arlington National Cemetery on March 3.

Under the governor’s order, flags will fly at half staff from sundown Thursday through sundown Friday.


(Copyright 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)

