Flame Arrival Ceremony marks kick-off of Senior Games

Christina Rodriguez
June 15, 2019 10:30 PM

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The Senior Games is the largest event hosted by the City of Albuquerque, besides the Balloon Fiesta. 

Mayor Tim Keller ran the torch into Civic Plaza Saturday evening for the Flame Arrival Ceremony, and he handed it off to City Councilor Brad Winter. 

Over 14,000 athletes compete in 21 different venues. Not to mention the fans – it's estimated that the Senior Games brings in at least 25,000 visitors to the city. 

The Senior Games are expected to bring in about $34 million. 

Thousands of volunteers from Albuquerque are taking part in the event, including many city employees.

The Senior Games are free for spectators. 

The games go all the way through June 25.

For more information, click here.

Christina Rodriguez


Updated: June 15, 2019 10:30 PM
Created: June 15, 2019 09:48 PM

